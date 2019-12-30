|
|
Dr. Arnold J. Goldfuss
12/26/2019
Dr. Arnold J. Goldfuss, 81, of East Stroudsburg, passed away on Thursday December 26, 2019 while in the care of Lehigh Valley Hospice. He was the loving husband of Nancy (Yebernetsky) Goldfuss, they married on June 6, 1970 at Penn State University Chapel and shared 49 glorious years together.
Born in Brooklyn NY, Arnold was the son of the late William and Riva (Chernoff) Goldfuss.
Arnold served his Country in the United States Army as a Surveyor. He continued with his college education beginning at Queens College receiving his BS and then onto Penn State University where he earned his Masters and PHD in Biomechanics and Exercise Kinesiology. He taught for 3 years at the University of Ottawa in Canada where he and his wife lived. He then moved his family to East Stroudsburg where he started his career in 1978 at the East Stroudsburg University. Arnold's legacy will live on through the community in all his hard work and dedication that he put in towards special needs children. He found and ran the Zimbar Swim and Gym for handicap children at ESU and also the Autism Society for many years. His dedication flowed through the community as he was on the board of directors for Deutch Institute in Scranton for disabled adults and children, the Fitzmaurice Community Service and the Handicap Action committee. He loved golf and belonged to the golf league at ESU. Arnold and his family loved going to the beach together in New Jersey, Florida and the Carolinas. Everyone knew him for his humor and jokes; he always knew how to put a smile on someone's face. Arnold was well respected by his colleagues and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his wife Nancy are his beloved son Jeffrey who was the center of his world: cousins; May Better and Ben Hyman; many nieces and nephews, and 18 brother and sister in-laws.
Funeral services will be held at the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301 on Friday January 3, 2019 with viewing at 10:00 AM followed by a service at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at the Prospect Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dr. Goldfuss' memory may be made to the Autism Science Foundation at www.autismsciencefoundation.org
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home
27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg
dignitymemorial.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020