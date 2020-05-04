|
Arthur Andrew Shick
10/04/1929 - 05/03/2020
Arthur Andrew Shick, 90 of East Stroudsburg, passed away on Sunday May3, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of the late Mary Alice (Bruce) Shick, who died January 3, 2010.
Born October 4, 1929 in Reeders, the son of the late Andrew and Pearl (Jumper) Shick. He was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
Arthur was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #1106, and was a former member of the American Legion.
He was a Veteran of the National Guard, serving during the Korean War.
He worked as a truck driver, driving for many area trucking companies, including J.R. Lesoine, Edinger Wyckoff, Somers Inc, Graver's Trucking and Pocono Truss.
Arthur is survived by his children, Arthur A. Shick and his wife Lea of Thomasville, North Carolina, Teresa A. Ludwig and her husband Jerry of East Stroudsburg, Thomas B Shick and his wife Brenda of Tannersville, and David W. Shick an his wife Lorrie of Stroudsburg; he is also survived by 2 grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews
He was predeceased by 10 brothers and sisters.
Private funeral services will be held on Thursday May 7, 2020 at the Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th Street Stroudsburg.
Burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery, East Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the East Stroudsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Acme Hose Company #1, 380 Chestnut Street, East Stroudsburg PA 18301
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg
bensing-thomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 4 to May 5, 2020