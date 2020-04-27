|
Arthur L. Nesbitt lll
4/17/1972 - 4/21/2020
Arthur L. Nesbitt lll, 49, of Homosassa Florida passed away suddenly on April 21, 2020 from a bicycle accident. He was struck and killed on his way home on US-19 highway in Homosassa Florida.
Born on April 17, 1972 in North Carolina, lived in Pennsylvania for many years and attended East Stroudsburg School. Then joined the Army as a private Infantry Division and moved around a lot after serving in the Army. He worked as a painter for years in PA then moved South again to work for Hilton Head Island as a private security guard for two years. Arthur then relocated to Florida with his mother and two sons where he resided for years as a painter again until he retired for health reasons.
He loved camping, fishing, working on all kinds of cars and bicycles, and loved his dog.
He is survived by his mother Junetta Hay of Crystal River Florida and two sons; Arthur L. Nesbitt lV and Vincent Nesbitt, both of Florida. Six siblings from his mother and father's previous marriage, five half sisters, one half brother. Leslie Cramer and husband Carl of Brodheadsville PA, four sisters of Johnstown Pa, one brother Leroy Devore and wife Sandra of Abington VA. Two grandsons, one granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Arthur L. Nesbitt ll, both sets of grandparents.
Private pray service at a later date. Cremation to take place. Memorial Donation may be made to the family in care of Wilder Funeral Home, 4890 Suncoast Boulevard Homosassa, FL 34446.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020