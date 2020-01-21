Home

Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
1426 Route 209
Gilbert, PA 18331
(610) 681-4848
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
View Map

Arthur Stanley Smith


1946 - 2020
Arthur Stanley Smith Obituary
Arthur Stanley Smith
8/9/1946 - 1/18/2020
Arthur Stanley Smith, 73, of Hamilton Twp., Stroudsburg formerly of Summit Hill passed away Saturday, January 18th at St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus in Stroudsburg.
Arthur was born in East Stroudsburg on August 9, 1946 son of the late George and Mildred (Schoch) Smith.
He had worked as a Laborer at Decker's Turkey Farm in Saylorsburg.
Arthur attended Blue Mountain Community Church in Palmerton.
Arthur is survived by a sister: Peggy Hardy of Kunkletown; uncle: Boyd Smith and his wife Janet of Kunkletown; two nieces: Karen and Carol, two nephews: David and Richard and several great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11 am, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert with Pastor Tedd Leininger officiating.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Monday, January 27th from 10 am until time of services at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery in Gilbert.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 1426 Route 209, Gilbert, PA 18331.
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
