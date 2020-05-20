Home

Ascenza Paduano


1947 - 2020
Ascenza Paduano Obituary
Ascenza Paduano
04/08/1947 - 04/19/2020
Ascenza M. Paduano, 73 of Alexandria, Virginia passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. Born in Jersey Shore, PA, she was the daughter of Angelo Paduano and Lucy Wasilisin (Paduano/Gallo). A long-time resident of Stroudsburg, she was a graduate of Stroudsburg High School, class of 1966. She worked in Stroudsburg as a floral designer and hair stylist. Later, she became a licensed practical nurse in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia.
She moved to Alexandria, VA to be near her beloved niece and nephew (Sophia and Michael Wasilisin). She is survived by her brother and sister in-law, Andrew M. Wasilisin and Andrea Lewis, of Springfield VA, and sister and brother in-law, Margaret M. Wasilisin and A.J. Ballo of Avella, PA.
She was entrusted to Demaine Funeral Home, Alexandria, VA and interred in Jersey Shore Cemetery, Jersey Shore, PA.
Published in Pocono Record from May 20 to May 22, 2020
