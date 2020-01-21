|
Ashley Maria Pinero
1/15/2020
Ashley Maria Pinero, 37, a lifelong resident of Tobyhanna, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Trenton, New Jersey, she was a daughter of Gordon Thorne of Stroudsburg and Mary C. Thorne of Tobyhanna.
She loved music, reading, movies, and going to Warped Tour concerts with her family and friends. Ashley loved her children and family dearly, she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Ashley is survived by her husband, David Pinero; sons: Nathaniel, Angelus and Aydan Pinero; brothers: Phillip Thorne and his wife, Kelly; Michael and Charles Nipitella; sister, Marina Thorne; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ashley was preceded in death by her step-father, Robert Erick; grandmother Marjorie Buckley; and grandfather Anthony Abarno.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020