Audrey C. Transue
03/07/2020
Audrey C. Transue, 91, of Cresco, passed away Friday, March 7, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospice House in East Stroudsburg. She was the loving wife of the late Russell "Lindy" Transue, whom passed away in 2015.
Born in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Sadie (Lambert) Decker.
Audrey was a lifetime resident of Monroe County. She was a Postal Clerk at the Cresco Post Office for 20 years and waitressed at the Pump House Inn in Canadensis for 17 years. Audrey enjoyed volunteer work at the former Barrett Ambulance Auxiliary, the Nearly New Shop, her church Canadensis United Methodist, and was a Girl Scout leader for 15 years.
She is survived by three daughters, Pamela Sheloski and her husband, Steve, of Cresco, Jayne Costanzo and her husband, Dan, of Cresco; son, Randy Transue and his companion, Dawn Collie, of Mount Airy, Maryland; daughter Lori of Cresco; sister: Ruth Crane of Ohio; sisters-in-law: Alberta Decker of Stroudsburg; and Mollie Decker of Sunbury; brothers-in-law: Albert Transue and his wife, Lois of Ocala, Florida; Richard Transue of Stroudsburg; and Ross Transue and his wife, Nancy of East Stroudsburg; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Audrey was preceded in death by her sisters: Margaret Treible and her husband, Harold; and Betty Decker; brothers: Robert, Carl, and Russell Decker.
There will be a visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in honor of Audrey may be made to the Canadensis United Methodist Church, PO Box 23, Canadensis, PA 18325 and the Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospice House, 412 East Brown Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
