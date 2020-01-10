|
|
Audrey Patterson
05/30/35 - 01/05/2020
Audrey Patterson, 84, wife of the late Kenneth Patterson Sr. passed away on Sunday, January 5th at Pleasant Valley Manor Nursing Home in Stroudsburg, PA.
Audrey was born in Jersey City, NJ to Dominic and Sophie Pinto, resided in Kearny, NJ and lived her later years in the Pocono area of Pennsylvania. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many and will be missed.
Audrey was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, an active and Honorary Lifetime Member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 927 in Brodheadsville, a congregant of the Zion United Church of Christ in Stroudsburg and was an avid animal lover and pet sitter.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Zion United Church of Christ on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:30pm. Anyone wishing to honor Audrey's memory is invited to say a prayer, perform an act of kindness or make a donation to the VALOR Clinic Foundation or AWSOM (Animal Welfare Society of Monroe). Private family burial services will be held at Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg, PA.
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020