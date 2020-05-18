|
Audrey Villari
5/11/2020
Audrey Villari, 85, of Easton passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. She was the widow of John J. Villari who passed away in 2008. Born in Warren, NJ she was the daughter of Franklin H. and Dorothy (Hendershot) Spangenburg.
Audrey was a server for most of her life, in the restaurant business. She was of the Catholic faith. Audrey was a lifelong resident of Northampton County.
Cremation was private and entrusted to the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 18 to May 19, 2020