Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Audrey Villari

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey Villari Obituary
Audrey Villari
5/11/2020
Audrey Villari, 85, of Easton passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. She was the widow of John J. Villari who passed away in 2008. Born in Warren, NJ she was the daughter of Franklin H. and Dorothy (Hendershot) Spangenburg.
Audrey was a server for most of her life, in the restaurant business. She was of the Catholic faith. Audrey was a lifelong resident of Northampton County.
Cremation was private and entrusted to the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 18 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -