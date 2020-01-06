Home

William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Barbara A. Mosier

Barbara A. Mosier Obituary
Barbara A. Mosier
01/06/2020
Barbara A. Mosier, 92, a long-time resident of Monroe County, died on January 6, 2020. She was the widow of Eugene S. Mosier with whom she had shared 55 years of marriage.
In accordance with Barbara's wishes, no funeral services will be held, and her ashes will be buried at Laurelwood Cemetery.
Barbara was very grateful for all the greeting cards and visits by friends that she received while living at Getz Personal Care Home, where she was treated with great kindness by all of the staff.
Anyone wishing to honor Barbara's memory is invited to say a prayer, perform an act of kindness, or make a donation to a . Condolences may be sent to Barbara's nephew, Rick Burgin, at 301 SE, Second Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33990.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
