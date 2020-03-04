|
|
Barbara Ann Hoffman
03/03/2020
Barbara Ann Hoffman, 82, of Brodheadsville, passed away Tuesday, March 3 in St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus.
She was the loving wife of the late Lee Edkin Hoffman. They celebrated 55 years of marriage together.
Born in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Shook and the late Marion (Gulick) Shook.
She was a member of the Zion United Lutheran Church in Brodheadsville.
Barbara owned and operated Hoffman Insurance Agency Inc. for over fifty years with her husband. She graduated from Bangor High School in 1954, and later attended Churchman Business School in Easton. She was a former member and past secretary of Mineola Grange, former member and past secretary of the Western Pocono Lioness Club, and also a former member and past secretary for Zion's Senior Citizens Club. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
She is survived by her children, daughter Christina Scheller and her husband David of Effort, son Eric and his wife Lisa of Brodheadsville; three grandchildren, Amanda Altemose, Matthew Altemose and his companion Ashley Gyarmaty, and David Hoffman; niece Dana Hoffman Swanger and her husband Brandt, and nephew Mark Hoffman and his wife Amanda. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Shook.
A viewing will be held on Monday, March 9 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM with Rev. Ann Melot officiating. Burial will follow in Buena Vista Cemetery, Brodheadsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion United Lutheran Church, 1919 Route 209, Brodheadsville, PA 18322 or to the Western Pocono Community Library, P.O. Box 318 Brodheadsville, PA 18322.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020