Barbara Ann Koteles
12/29/2019
Barbara Ann Koteles, 82, of Cresco, formerly of Chatsworth, CA, passed away at home on Sunday. She was born in New York City to Warren Schmidt and Florence Pelzer Schmidt and raised in Olmsted Falls, OH.
Barbara was a beloved wife and mother, and a former member of St. John Eudes Roman Catholic Church in Chatsworth.
She is preceded in death by her husband Charles, daughter Kathleen and grandson Grant. Barbara is survived by her son John and his wife Barbara, daughter Laura and her husband Steve, son David, daughter Jennifer and her husband Joe. As well as her grandchildren Ryan, Tiffany, Cameron, CJ and Lilly, and great grandchildren Karlee, Aubrey, Logan, Alexis, Barron, Aaron and Raegan.
A blessing service will be held at noon at Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 201 LaAnna Road, Route 191, South Sterling, PA.
Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery in Cresco. Friends may call from 10:30 am till time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Arcadia Hospice, 4658 Broadway, Allentown, PA 18104.
Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home
201 PA-191, Cresco
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020