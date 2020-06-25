Barbara Ann Lennon
6/5/2020
Barbara Ann Lennon, 64, of Boulder, CO and formerly of Scotrun, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at home after a long and valiant fight against insurmountable injuries and illnesses.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was a daughter of the late Gerard F. Sr. "Roddy" and Ann (Burns) Lennon. A 1970 graduate of St. Therese' of Lisieux (Little Flower) School in Brooklyn, NY, she went on to graduate in 1974 from Pocono Mountain High School in Swiftwater as well as Penn State University class of 1978 in State College.
Barbara is survived by her five beloved siblings, big brother, Gerard F. "Roddy" Lennon, Jr. of Delaware Water Gap, and younger sisters, Susan E. Lennon (Shirley DeSantis) of East Stroudsburg, Lorraine E. Lennon of Kunkletown, Gale Lennon Smith (James) of Neola and Patrice Lennon LiNuci (Phillip) of Bartonsville; loving nephews, James M. Lennon, Blake Smith, David LiNuci, Scott LiNuci, Joshua LiNuci; loving niece Hillary Smith Connors, and great nephew, Mickey Connors.
Growing up in Brooklyn, Barbara learned how to swim at Farragut Pool. She started at a very young age, at the knee of her beloved Daddy, Roddy, Sr, the legendary lifeguard and NYC Police Officer, whom she adored. She went on to become quite an accomplished competitive swimmer all through Little Flower Elementary School. High School brought her to the Poconos, where she excelled in academics and held down three part time jobs. She was one of the first females to work in a gas station. The state troopers would come into Muldoon's Sunoco in Scotrun and Barbara would proudly brag about her famous father, the NYC cop, and tell the troopers that they couldn't carry her father's night stick. Another job that she loved was at Peek n Seek Drive-In, in Cresco. Finally, and right before moving out west, she was a server at The Legendary Tannersville Inn.
After moving to Boulder, CO, Barbara, first, as a civilian employee and then following in her father's footsteps, she became a full-time Boulder Police Officer. It was the proudest achievement of her life. Unfortunately, early in her career, Barbara was involved in a terrible automobile accident and was forced to retire early. Through the years, she continued to rehab and fight the good fight until her body just gave out. Barbara's hobbies included cooking, especially spaghetti and meatballs Irish style. Learned from where else? ... from her father of course. She also liked shooting and horseback riding. Among Barbara's guilty pleasures were Sabrett hot dogs, Brooklyn style potato salad, Chinese food and Cannolis from Ferrara's.
Barbara was the most loving , caring, kind, selfless person that there was. We were all blessed to have Barbara as a daughter, sister, friend and aunt. We will miss her dearly.
There will be a visitation on Tuesday, June 30, from noon to 1:00PM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow, beginning at 1:30PM, at St. Matthew's Church, 78 Ridgeway Street, East Stroudsburg. Burial will take place at Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg. Due to current COVID health concerns, friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to American Kennel Club Canine Health Initiative's Hemangiosarcoma at www.akcchf.org.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.