Barbara J. Manz
12/14/1945 - 12/13/2019
Barbara J. Manz, 73, of Saylorsburg, passed away surrounded by her loving family Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Spring Village at Pocono in East Stroudsburg.
She was born December 14, 1945, in Allentown, a daughter of the late Abram and Dorothy (Rubright) Yeakel.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth W. Manz on May 30, 1997.
Barbara will be deeply missed by her loving husband, William Augustus, of Saylorsburg; her daughters, Theresa James and her husband, Mark, of Shavertown; Christine Woodling and her husband, Jeffrey, of Effort; and Melissa Robbins and her husband, Trevor, of Preston, Md.; and her step-daughter, Kristine Augustus and her fiancé, Adam Onia, of Wilkes Barre.
She was the loving grandmother to nine grandchildren, Ashley P. Wooding, Jacob K. Woodling; Anna M. James, Michael K. James, Nicholas T. Robbins, Zachary T. Robbins, Kenton A. Robbins, Faith S. Onia and Seth A. Onia. She also is survived by a sister, Lois Hillier and her husband, George, of Pinehurst, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
Barbara was an avid square and round dancer, and a former member of the Pocono Silver Tappers. She enjoyed playing Bridge, and golf, with family and friends.
Prayers will be offered at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 21st at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, Pa., where family and friends are welcome to offer condolences from 10 a.m. until time of service. The service will be followed by a private burial in Buena Vista Cemetery in Brodheadsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Barbara J. Manz to Ascend Hospice, 526 Delaware Ave., Palmerton, PA 18071.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Route 209, Gilbert, Pa. 18331
www.gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019