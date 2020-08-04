Barbara Joan Robinson08/02/2020Barbara Joan ("BJ") Robinson, 84, of Smithfield Township, died Sunday evening, August 2, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospice House - Pocono in East Stroudsburg.She was born January 1936 in Waltham, MA, to the late William K. Allen and the late Rosalyn Claire (Argo) Allen Harrington. She graduated from Belmont High School, MA and Salem Hospital School of Nursing in Salem, MA. She received a BA in Health Education and School Nursing from Jersey City State College, a BSN from Excelsior College, NY, and an MSN from Seton Hall University, NJ. She was worked at Chilton Memorial Hospital in Pompton Plains, NJ and for 25 years as a school nurse in West Milford Township, NJ.She served as Treasurer, Vice President and President of Passaic County School Nurses Assn. and Delegate to NJ State School Nurses Assn. She retired in 1993 and moved to Pennsylvania. She volunteering over 10,000 hours at Pocono Medical Center in Family Assistance, Same Day Surgery and the Emergency Room and received her 25-year volunteer pin.In addition to volunteering, BJ was involved in Bushkill and Pocono communities. As a founding member of The Older Adult Learning Center, she served as Secretary, Co-membership Chairperson and office volunteer; she also led the Hiking Group. She was a parishioner at St John's Church, Marshalls Creek. She belonged to both St John's Seniors and Bushkill Golden Friendship Club. And she was member of the Pocono Rosie Posies and Monroe Scrabble Group.She is survived her six children: daughter, Kathy and husband Joseph; daughter Carol and husband Lloyd; son David and wife Colleen; daughter Diana and husband Leonard; son Sean and wife Rosanna; and Erin and husband John; seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by sister Muriel Watterson. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Robinson in 2019.She enjoyed ballroom dancing and skiing into her 80s. Mostly, she was an adventurer and student of the world who loved traveling with her husband. They traveled to all seven continents, experiencing new cultures and learning about the natural wonders. Over the years they acquired the name "The Gypsies." To those who knew her best, BJ leaves behind a sense of optimism, kindness, openness to the world, and inspiration to find joy in the little things.Services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, from The Church of St. John, 5171 Milford Road, East Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 9:00AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM with Rev. Gregory Reichlan as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Mountainview Mausoleum (Prospect Cemetery) in East Stroudsburg. Due to current COVID health restrictions, friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.Those planning an expression of sympathy in BJ's memory may consider a gift to the Monroe County Hospice House, 412 E. Brown St., East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 or the AWSOM Animal Shelter, Godfrey Ridge Drive, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg