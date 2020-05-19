|
Barbara Withey McIntyre
5/11/2020
Barbara Withey McIntyre, 84, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home in Ware Presbyterian Village, Oxford, PA.
Barbara is survived by her beloved husband Alan McIntyre, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage, son David Withey McIntyre and daughter-in-law Margaret, daughter Elizabeth McIntyre Sutherland, and three grandchildren: Douglas, Kathryn and Ian.
Barbara and Alan resided in the Meadows at Skytop Lodge for 22 years, first as vacationers, then as full time residents. While there, she enjoyed golf and lawn bowling, as well as bridge and mahjong with her Buck Hill neighbors. She was a regular volunteer at the Barrett Friendly Library and an active member of the Canadensis United Methodist Church.
After teaching fourth grade in Rahway, NJ and at Franklin School in Westfield, NJ, she became a stay-at-home mother. During this time, Barbara remained active in the community through a variety of volunteer and leadership positions. She received her Masters of Library Science degree from Rutgers in 1990 and had many fond teaching memories of the students from the library at Westfield High School.
She was an active member of The Presbyterian Church in Westfield for decades. She taught Sunday School and even supervised the program for several years. She was the first woman Elder in the newly combined Northern and Southern Presbyterian churches. She and Alan were members of the Co-Weds, and cherished the lifetime friendships created through that fellowship group.
Barbara was an avid collector throughout her life. At various times, she had extensive collections of piggy banks, inkwells, and Majolica. A lifelong learner and educator, she would dive deeply into the things that caught her interest, and loved sharing her new found knowledge with others. Her collections were often on display at the Westfield Memorial Library, and she gave presentations at many schools and meetings. She published a series of articles on Majolica in a newsletter dedicated to the subject. She taught a course on research for the Westfield Genealogy Society, for which she also served as president. Just this past year, she discovered an interest in photography and was working to improve her skill behind the lens with the Ware Photo Group. An avid reader, she continued to enjoy mahjong, bridge, genealogy, and needle-work at Ware.
A memorial service will be held at Ware at a later date, followed by burial in Westfield.
