Barry Clay Klingel08/05/1941 - 09/07/2020Barry "Pop" Klingel, 79, of Stroud Township, died Monday, September 7, 2020, while under Residential Home Hospice Care. He was the husband of Joanne (DiPietro) Klingel with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Born on August 5th, 1941, in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late Jacob and Margaret (Blair) Klingel.He graduated in 1960 from East Stroudsburg High School. He was in the Army Reserves. He retired from Detrick's Vending and spent many years in his daughter Kelly's "Hamilton" restaurant in Saylorsburg as a bartender and caretaker. He was a member of The Elks Club #319 for 47 years. Because of his illness, he had to resign membership to The Moose Lodge, The Eagles, and American Legion.Barry was known as a collector of things that ended up helping others fix their old equipment. He loved helping people by mowing lawns, plowing snow, and telling old stories.In addition to his wife, surviving are two daughters, Kelly Kelley and husband, Philip, of Stroudsburg and Sheila Laurienti and husband, John, of Colorado, his beloved grandchildren, Derek Klingel (his caregiver), Niccolo, Alecsandro, and Giuliana Laurienti, and Landon Kelley, his younger sister, Marlene Klingel, and sister-in-laws, Alberta and Nancy Klingel, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.He was preceded in death by his six brothers, Clarence, Bob, Donald, Jacob, Jack, and Ernie, and three sisters, Betty Jean Klingel, Jennie Ehrenberg, and Eva Barbara Fahr, and grandson Jake M. Kelley.There are so many people to thank for visiting, sending cards, calling, and offering help. The healthcare and home hospice nurses and providers are incredible people. Thanks is not enough.As per his wishes, cremation will be private and there will be no services at this time.The Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg is in charge of the arrangements