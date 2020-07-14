Beatrice Paynter
3/28/1931 - 7/13/2020
Beatrice Paynter, 89, of Brodheadsville, PA, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at home. Born on March 28, 1931, "Bea" was the daughter of the late James M Custer and A Helen (Brugler) Custer.
Beatrice is survived by her husband David W Paynter of Brodheadsville; and two loving children, David C Paynter of Palmer, and daughter Yvette L Riebel of Saylorsburg and her husband Tim. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Diane Brazdzionis and her husband George, Michael Paynter, Juliette Paynter, Avianna Riebel and Brianna Riebel; and four great grandchildren, Alivia, Charlotte, Norah and Luciana.
She was preceded in death by her brother, James Custer; her sister, Aletha Bacon; and her sister-in-law, Ruthann Paynter.
Beatrice was a graduate of Chestnuthill High School in 1948, furthered her education at Muhlenberg and Lafayette College, and was certified in banking from Easton National Bank and Trust.
Beatrice was active in her community throughout her life. Early life included working in local food service and banking. Always a volunteer at heart, her passion was helping others, especially those less fortunate. She founded and was the first president of the Pleasant Valley School District John C Mills School PTO. Bea served in several choirs, was a lifelong active member and soloist of the Shutanka Chapter #202 Order of the Eastern Stars, and held several lead positions; first at Zion United Lutheran Church where she was Sunday School Superintendent, and later at Hope UCC where she was on council, choir, and chaired the Deacon's Committee. In later years she also volunteered at local nursing homes.
A viewing will be held at Schmidt Funeral Home, 202 West St., Wind Gap, PA on Friday, July 17th from 10:00 to 11:00 am with a funeral service following at 11 am. Interment will be held at Mt. Eaton Cemetery.
.
