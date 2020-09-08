Benny and I grew up together in West Side. We shared a tent with two of our friends at Boys Club camp for 9 years. After High School we hung out together, sometimes just watching TV at his house with his mother, or tooling around town in his big Oldsmobile convertible. I remember as a produce manager both in Scranton and Stroudsburg he took tremendous pride in the appearance of his produce department. He toured the department regularly straightening every bin of vegetables and fruit. We lost touch when I left the area in 1972, but he was never lost in my mind. I've often wondered how he was doing and how his life turned out. I'm not surprised by anything I read in this Obit. It's consistent with the friend I knew so long ago. My condolences to his family. I'm sure he touched all of your lives, he was one of the good guys. RIP, my friend.

Jim Williams