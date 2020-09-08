1/1
Benjamin Ray Kizer
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Benjamin Ray Kizer
6/25/1939 - 9/3/2020
Benjamin Ray Kizer, 81, of Stroudsburg, died unexpectedly on September 3 at Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono after a brief illness, with his wife of 46 years, AnnMarie (Liberatore) Kizer, at his side.
Born in Scranton on June 25, 1939, he was the oldest of three sons born to the late Benjamin and Ada (Gaul) Kizer, and was half-brother to another four siblings born to his step-mother, the late Angeline (Gurnari) Kizer.
After graduating from Scranton public schools, Ben served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War before embarking on his lifelong career in the produce business, 33 years of which was spent with the IGA/Mr. Z's grocery chain. As produce supervisor and buyer for the 18-store chain, Ben cultivated an encyclopedic knowledge of fruits and vegetables, always happy to advise anyone who would listen on when to buy avocadoes from which parts of the world and the horrors of refrigerating tomatoes. With that background, he raised a family of foodies who all learned to savor the joy of long hours spent around the dinner table with beloved family and friends. If it's true that Heaven is an unending banquet, we feel certain that Ben is already there making the soup. Ben was an unpretentious man who appreciated the simple joys in life, like crusty, home-baked bread, good jug wine, casual conversation over an endless cup of coffee, and a bargain on pastrami (the fatty kind)-all shared with those he loved. When he wasn't scouring recipe books and the Internet for some great new dish to serve his family, Ben was feeding his animal friends-the birds and the deer who stopped by to see him daily, and the cats and dogs who were his constant companions.
His five children were Ben's greatest source of pride, and he mastered enough of his smart phone and tablet to be able to share in their latest adventures, even when they were across the country or around the world: Kimberly Kizer, a retired security manager in Cresco, PA; Kassandra Good, a nurse in Manheim, PA; Kursten Kizer, an executive chef, and his wife Julie, a cardiac sonographer, in Granada Hills, CA; Katieri Kizer, a primary school teacher, and her husband Sean Henry, a salon owner, in Scotrun, PA; and Karissa Kizer, an architect in Los Angeles, CA. Even from hundreds or thousands of miles away, he and AnnMarie remained always an active part of their kids' daily lives. And no role brought Ben more joy than being Pop-pop to his four beloved grandchildren-whether it was summer days by the pool with Joel and Hannah, or FaceTiming across the country to hear Adleigh read a story and watch Axyl learn to make pasta.
On May 25, 1974, Ben married the woman who, to the end, remained the love of his life, AnnMarie. After raising their wonderful children, and sharing travels and adventures from Hawaii to the Bahamas and California to Greece, Ben was most content when he was snuggled with Annmarie under a blanket she had quilted, watching a Hallmark or Lifetime movie on TV.
Though Ben hated surprises, he surprised us all with his untimely departure from this world last Thursday-but not before he asked for a pen and paper so he could reassure his wife he would be OK, trying to take care of others right to the end. Ben's family would like to express our gratitude to the skilled doctors and caring nurses at LVHP who worked heroically to try to keep him with us a while longer, and who eased our worry with a level of communication that went beyond anything we could have expected.
In light of the present Covid crisis, Ben's funeral will be private, at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, his friends are asked to remember Ben by helping take care of the animals he loved with a gift to the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation & Education Center, 1161 Cherry Dr., Stroudsburg, PA, www.PoconoWildlife.com . And you can be sure we'll take great comfort in whatever memories you would like to share at www.Legacy.com .
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
September 8, 2020
Benny and I grew up together in West Side. We shared a tent with two of our friends at Boys Club camp for 9 years. After High School we hung out together, sometimes just watching TV at his house with his mother, or tooling around town in his big Oldsmobile convertible. I remember as a produce manager both in Scranton and Stroudsburg he took tremendous pride in the appearance of his produce department. He toured the department regularly straightening every bin of vegetables and fruit. We lost touch when I left the area in 1972, but he was never lost in my mind. I've often wondered how he was doing and how his life turned out. I'm not surprised by anything I read in this Obit. It's consistent with the friend I knew so long ago. My condolences to his family. I'm sure he touched all of your lives, he was one of the good guys. RIP, my friend.
Jim Williams
September 7, 2020
He was a good and trusted true friend, a very hard co-worker, a loving and kind family man, and a good fisherman that I used to like going to fishing with to Quebec Canada before he was married to Ann Marie. May you rest in God's Memory dear friend.
David Prosser
Coworker
