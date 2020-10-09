Bernard T. Fitzpatrick
03/20/1933 - 10/08/2020
Bernard T. Fitzpatrick age 87 of Saylorsburg passed away with his loving family at his side on Thursday, October 8th at his home.
Bernard was the loving husband of Anne (Coleman) Fitzpatrick for 27 years.
He was born in Belleville, NJ on March 20, 1933, son of the late Bernard and Margaret (McIntyre) Fitzpatrick.
Bernard served our country with dedication and courage in the U. S. Marines during the Korean War.
He had worked as a Dock Builder for the NY District Council of Carpenters Local 1556 in New York for over 25 years, until retiring,
Bernard was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Gilbert and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 7141.
He was a basketball coach for the Pleasant Valley Youth Organization also coached basketball and Pop Warner football in South Plainfield, NJ.
Bernard loved the outdoors and loved to play golf in his spare time.
We have been blessed with the presence of Bernard in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Anne of Saylorsburg, his children: Donna Ruotola and her husband Frank of Jackson, NJ, Sharon Pennypacker and her husband Scott of Forks Twp., Maureen Beattie and her husband Paul of Alexandria Twp., NJ, Diane Carletti and her husband Louis of Nazareth and Jean Catania of Sciota and his stepchildren: Leonard Zehnbauer and his wife Mary of Hackettstown, NJ, Mary Ann Guido of Holly Springs, NC, Mark Zehnbauer and his wife Donna of Glen Gardner, NJ, Theresa Zehnbauer of Raleigh, NC, Paul Zehnbauer and his wife Merry of Milford, NJ, David Zehnbauer and his wife Ginger of Easton and Connie Zehnbauer of Clinton, NJ. He is also survived by 38 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his 1st wife: Joan (Ala) Fitzpatrick, his son: Thomas Bernard Fitzpatrick, a grandson: Justin Pennypacker and his siblings: Jim, May, Kathleen, Jack and Peggy.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Sunday, October 11th from 4-7 pm at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:30 PM, Monday, October 12th at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Gilbert.
Bernard will be laid to rest on Tuesday, October 13th at 12 PM at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Bernard T. Fitzpatrick to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St, Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert in charge of arrangements. www.gowerfuneralhome.com
