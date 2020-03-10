|
Bernice A Keenan
3/9/2020
Bernice A. Keenan, 84, of Tannersville, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Manor while under hospice care. She was the loving wife of the late James J. Keenan who passed away on June 21, 1989.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Matilda (McIntee) Wannermeyer.
She is survived by her daughters: Lynn O'Neil and her husband, James of Tannersville; and Caryn Lupo and her husband, Anthony of Mahwah, New Jersey; grandchildren: Justine Robertson and her husband, David; Patrick O'Neil and his wife, Carol; Breanne Rosen and her husband, Alexander; Kimberly Lupo; and Kayci O'Neil; and great-grandchildren: Reese, Bradley, Declan, and Shea. In addition to her husband, Bernice was preceded in death by her bothers: Edward and John Wannermeyer.
There will be a viewing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Reverend Father Gregory Loughney will conduct a blessing service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial in St. John's Cemetery in Middle Village, New York is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com/
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020