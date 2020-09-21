Bertha Koehler3/6/1928 - 8/7/2020On Friday, August 7, 2020, Bertha Koehler, known as Bert, passed away at the age of 92. She was from Schuylkill Haven, and formerly of Sinking Spring, Brodheadsville, and Saylorsburg.Bert was the wife of the late Raymond (Ray) Leroy Koehler. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on March 6, 1928, the daughter of the late Michael Romascavage and Anna (Szwela) Romascavage, who immigrated from Russia and Poland, respectively. Her father was a miner and passed away when Bert was six years old; her mother worked hard to raise Bert and her nine siblings.As a young woman, Bert worked for the local Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company in the meat department, which she called the best job she ever had. Later, when her two children entered school, she found a job that fit perfectly with the timing of the school bus route: as a seamstress, she became a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers' Union. Bert learned the art of cooking, baking, and canning from her mother.After her husband passed away in 1996, Bert moved to Schuylkill Haven. She was a member of the Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Schuylkill Haven.Bert was a voracious reader, particularly of historical fiction (including time travel, like the Outlander series); her fascination with history may have been sparked by Stroudsburg's Sesquicentennial Celebration in 1965, for which she designed and sewed floor-length dresses, bonnets, and drawstring purses for the "Sesquicentennial Belles". Bert loved shopping for her great-granddaughter, and the Friedensburg Post Office employees delighted in Bert's latest baby photos. Bert cherished having her family come home for Christmas; she served an annual feast (including three types of pies) and presided over a bounty of gifts beneath her lovingly decorated tree.Bert was preceded in death by her husband; her son, Robert (Bob) Raymond Koehler; and her siblings: Anna Johnson, Josephine Romascavage, Helen Archaiki, Marth Heiney, Stanley Romascavage, Joseph Romascavage, Frank Romascavage, Sr., and Leo Romascavage.She will be greatly missed by her sister, Elizabeth Shamp, of Deland, FL; daughter, Roseann "Rox" (Koehler) Schwartz and Bruce Schwartz of Mechanicsburg, PA; granddaughter Jessica Johanna Schwartz of San Francisco, CA; granddaughter Samara Koehler Schwartz and husband Jason Dreifuss of Highland Park, IL; great-granddaughter Jo Schwartz Dreifuss; nieces Cindy Shamp, and Jeanette Seese of FL; and nephews: Mike Shamp, Lex Mills and his wife, Royale, of Saylorsburg; Jerry Romascavage and his wife, Kimmie, of Saylorsburg, Dr. Frank Romascavage, and his wife, Gloria, of Brodheadsville; Donnie Koehler; and Jim Howard.She will also be missed by her loving and dearest friends, Karleen Otto, and Bruce and Rosemary Boyer, all of Schuylkill Haven.Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Her interment will be in Gilbert Cemetery, Gilbert, PA.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Loving Memory of Bertha Koehler to the Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 252 Dock Street, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972.Arrangements have been entrusted to Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA, 18331Gower Funeral HomeRoute 209, Gilbert