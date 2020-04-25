|
|
Betty Ann Hineline
05/16/1945 - 04/23/2020
Betty Ann Hineline, 74, of East Stroudsburg, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Whitesone Corner Care Center.
She was born May 16, 1945, in East Stroudsburg, the daughter of the late Harlan Hineline Sr. and Sara (Oney) Cramer. She lived in Fayetteville, N.C. for more than 40 years, and also lived in Monroe County for many years.
She was a hard worker and had many jobs including being a waitress, a cosmetologist, and also worked in manufacturing.
Betty is survived by her children, Adrian (Keith) Hineline and his wife, Kimberly, of Stedman, N.C., Anna Elizabeth Miller-Staples of Tallahassee, Fla., James Joseph Miller and his wife, Shiela, of East Stroudsburg, and Sharon Lynne Miller-Wilson and her husband, Alex Jr., of East Stroudsburg; her grandchildren, Melissa Ann Miller-Staples, Isaac Henry LaBar and his wife, Monica, James Joseph Miller II, Meghan Taylor, David Theodore and Jeremiah Levi Miller; her many great grandchildren, Nickolas Tyler Labar, Mason Isaac Labar, Isaiah Hunter Labar-Slider, Kimberly Labar-Morris, Anthony Labar-Morris, Amber Marie Keeling, Teresa Mae Kulp, and Terri Lynn Kulp; her siblings, Elizabeth L Hineline-Aumiller, Harlan T Hineline Jr., Walter Hineline; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, LeRoy David Stout Jr. and granddaughter, Kimberly Leigh Brown-Labar; her sisters, Doris Jean Transue-Aumiller and Carol Lynn Transue-Weidmer, and her brother, Richard A Hineline.
There will be no services
At the request of the family, memorial donations may be made to the family in care of the Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 North 5th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Bensing-ThomasFuneralHome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020