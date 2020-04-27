|
Betty Ann Hineline
5/16/1945 - 4/23/2020
Betty Ann Hineline, 74, of East Stroudsburg, passed away on April 23, 2020 at Whitestone Care Center.
She was born May 16, 1945 in East Stroudsburg, the daughter of the late Harlan Hineline Sr and Sara (Oney) Cramer.
She lived in Fayetteville, North Carolina for over 40 years, and also lived in Monroe County for many years. She was a hard worker and had many jobs including being a waitress, a cosmetologist and also worked in manufacturing.
Betty is survived by her two sons Adrian (Keith) Hineline and his wife Kimberly of Stedman, NC, and James Joseph Miller and his wife Shiela of East Stroudsburg, and two daughters Anna Elizabeth Miller-Staples of Tallahassee, FL, and Sharon Lynne Miller-Wilson and her husband Alex Jr of East Stroudsburg.
Her grandchildren Melissa Ann Miller, Isaac Henry LaBar and his wife Monica, James Joseph Miller II and his partner Amanda Lynn, Meghan Nicole Hineline, Xavier A Wilson, David Theodore and Jeremiah Levi Miller.
Her great grandchildren Nickolas Tyler Labar, Mason Isaac Labar, Isaiah Hunter Labar-Slider, Kimberly Labar-Morris, Anthony Labar-Morris, Amber Marie Keeling, Teresa Mae Kulp, Terri Lynn Kulp.
Her siblings Elizabeth L Hineline-Aumiller, Harlan T Hineline Jr, Walter Hineline; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her grandson LeRoy David Stout Jr and granddaughter Kimberly Leigh Brown-Labar; her sisters Doris Jean Transue-Aumiller and Carol Lynn Transue-Weidmer and her brother Richard A Hineline.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020