Betty Henry
12/25/1935 - 03/22/2020
Betty Henry, 84 of Tobyhanna, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, March 22, 2020 with her family by her side, at her home in Tobyhanna.
Born in Valdosta, Georgia on December 25, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Lazarus and Anna (Tyson) Burgess. Betty graduated from Valdosta High School and spent her early years as a housewife and mother. When her children were grown, she acquired a position with State Farm Insurance Company as an insurance adjuster. Berry retired from State Farm after 19 years of service.
She was of the Baptist faith, enjoyed crossword puzzles and watching T.V. especially Western and HGTV. Betty cherished the time she spent with her children and grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her loving husband of 51 years, husband Burton A. Henry who passed away on October 25, 2018, and a brother, Lazarus Burgess.
Surviving are sons, Alfred Barney, Fernando Barney and Anthony Quinn Barney all of Valdosta, GA; Burton Henry and his wife Dellahanda, Derick Henry and Daryll Scott all of Brooklyn, New York; daughters, Penelope Burgess with whom she resided in Tobyhanna, and Adrienne Henry of Brooklyn, New York; sister, Bobbi Burgess of Valdosta, GA; Libby Hall of Brooklyn, New York and Flaureen Rahman of Long Island, New York who were like daughters to Betty, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made @www.yanacfuneralhome.com
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service Inc.
35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono
yanacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020