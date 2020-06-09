Betty Jane Quick04/23/1931 - 06/07/2020Betty Jane Quick, 89, formerly of Stroud Township, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, June 7, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Manor, where she was a resident since 2016. She was the widow of H. Richard Quick who died August 29, 2009.Born on April 23, 1931 in East Stroudsburg, she was the daughter of the late William Avery and the late Virginia (Gould) Buseman. She was a lifetime resident of Monroe County and 1950 graduate of the J.M. Hill High School in East Stroudsburg.Betty worked as a switchboard operator for the Bell Telephone Company and after retirement for Van Horn's Answering Service in Stroudsburg. She was a member of East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church.Betty was an avid seamstress and loved to crochet and knit. She also enjoyed gardening and sitting on her porch with her late husband watching the wildlife in their backyard.Surviving are two daughters, Sheri Safin and her husband Troy of Wooddale and Laurie Helman of East Stroudsburg; four grandchildren, James Safin, Rachael Safin, Abby Helman, and Alec Helman and his wife Megan; a great grandson, Parker John Helman; and her brother-in-law, Steve Quick and his wife Laura and their family.Due to current COVID health restrictions, services will be private with burial at Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg.In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Camp Papillon Animal Shelter, 128 Brainerd Lane, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 or to D.E.S. (Developmental Educational Services), 400 Powerhouse Lane, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.The family would also like to extend their thanks to Pleasant Valley Manor and Compassionate Care Hospice.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg