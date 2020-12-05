Betty Jane Weidman
12/27/1938 - 12/02/2020
Betty Jane Weidman, 81, of Wooddale, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at The Gardens at Easton. She was the widow of the late Jack M. Weidman Sr.
Born December 27, 1938 in Jersey City, New Jersey the daughter of the late Howard C and Frances (Scerbo) Soden. She was a resident of Monroe County for most of her life.
Betty worked at the former Ames Lunch Counter, Sears Parts Center both in Stroudsburg, former Hess's Hair Salon in the Stroud Mall, and then owned and operated her own salon. While she was living in Dushore in 1998 she opened a Salon in her home until she retired in 2013. She was also a School Bus Driver.
She attended the Wooddale United Methodist Church in the past, and was a former member of the American Legion Post in East Stroudsburg and also in Dushore.
Betty is survived by her children, Debra A. Weidman and her companion John Angun of East Stroudsburg, Charles A. Weidman and his husband John Kimbel of Florida, Jack Weidman Jr and his wife Wanda of Middleburg, Susan Campbell of Walton NY, and Carol Coco of Gouldsboro.
Many grandchildren and several step grandchildren, and many many great grandchildren.
Memorial funeral services will be held on Saturday December 12, 2020 at 11:00am at the Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg with Pastor Lynn Lesoine officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's charity of one's choice
.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg