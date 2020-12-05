1/
Betty Jane Weidman
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jane Weidman
12/27/1938 - 12/02/2020
Betty Jane Weidman, 81, of Wooddale, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at The Gardens at Easton. She was the widow of the late Jack M. Weidman Sr.
Born December 27, 1938 in Jersey City, New Jersey the daughter of the late Howard C and Frances (Scerbo) Soden. She was a resident of Monroe County for most of her life.
Betty worked at the former Ames Lunch Counter, Sears Parts Center both in Stroudsburg, former Hess's Hair Salon in the Stroud Mall, and then owned and operated her own salon. While she was living in Dushore in 1998 she opened a Salon in her home until she retired in 2013. She was also a School Bus Driver.
She attended the Wooddale United Methodist Church in the past, and was a former member of the American Legion Post in East Stroudsburg and also in Dushore.
Betty is survived by her children, Debra A. Weidman and her companion John Angun of East Stroudsburg, Charles A. Weidman and his husband John Kimbel of Florida, Jack Weidman Jr and his wife Wanda of Middleburg, Susan Campbell of Walton NY, and Carol Coco of Gouldsboro.
Many grandchildren and several step grandchildren, and many many great grandchildren.
Memorial funeral services will be held on Saturday December 12, 2020 at 11:00am at the Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg with Pastor Lynn Lesoine officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's charity of one's choice.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral and Cremation Services - Stroudsburg
401 N Fifth Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-2999
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas Funeral and Cremation Services - Stroudsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved