Betty Jean Thornton

10/01/2020

Betty Jean Thornton, 69, of East Stroudsburg, passed away October 1, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus. She was the wife of Donald Thornton, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage on July 11th. Born in Dover, NJ, she was the daughter of Betty (Hart) King and the late Richard Buchanan, II. Betty Jean was a preschool teacher for many years. She was a member of Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church.

Survivors: Loving Husband; Children, Becky Thornton, Lorraine Deihl and Scott Thornton and his wife Jen; Brother, Richard Buchanan, III and his wife Julie Andrews; 7 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her Step Father, Ernest King.

Services: Memorial 11AM Sat., Oct 10th at Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church, 915 N. 5th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360. There will be a gathering Sat. 10-11AM at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the church at the address above.

Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home



