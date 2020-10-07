1/
Betty Jean Thornton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jean Thornton
10/01/2020
Betty Jean Thornton, 69, of East Stroudsburg, passed away October 1, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus. She was the wife of Donald Thornton, with whom she shared 50 years of marriage on July 11th. Born in Dover, NJ, she was the daughter of Betty (Hart) King and the late Richard Buchanan, II. Betty Jean was a preschool teacher for many years. She was a member of Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church.
Survivors: Loving Husband; Children, Becky Thornton, Lorraine Deihl and Scott Thornton and his wife Jen; Brother, Richard Buchanan, III and his wife Julie Andrews; 7 grandchildren. She was predeceased by her Step Father, Ernest King.
Services: Memorial 11AM Sat., Oct 10th at Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church, 915 N. 5th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360. There will be a gathering Sat. 10-11AM at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the church at the address above.
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 7, 2020
Betty (Mrs. Thornton to me) is the kindest, most caring person I’ve ever known. I have very fond memories of her growing up. May she rest in peace. And may her family be guided during this difficult period, knowing they were surrounded by a wonderful person all those years.
Neighbor
October 6, 2020
So very to sorry of Betty’s death. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. May God lift you up and surround you with His love. She is with Him.
Phyllis
Phyllis Sutton
Friend
October 6, 2020
What can I say about someone who made such a difference in my life? When I needed her most, she came into my life. Every single week we would spend a day together. We have been friends for 36 years. I anxiously await seeing her again in Heaven.
Ann Trott
Friend
October 6, 2020
Betty was taken too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family. Remember the happy times. Rest in peace.
Jeane and Ron Titus
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved