1/
Betty Lorraine Marsh
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lorraine Marsh
03/16/1985 - 11/21/2020
Betty Lorraine Marsh, 91, formerly of Stroudsburg, died early Saturday morning, November 21, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Manor in Hamilton Township where she was a resident since September 2019. She was the widow of Donald L. Marsh who died March 16, 1985.
Born on March 30, 1929 at home in Neola, she was one of thirteen children to the late Arthur and Verna (Butts) Schuler and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
She was a seamstress and worked for several blouse factories in Stroudsburg and Wind Gap..
Betty was a member of the Analomink United Methodist Church; the I.L.G.W.U.; and the W.I.B.C.
She was an avid bowler and in her later years crocheted caps and scarves for deployed military, and lap robes for nursing homes and VA facility residents.
Surviving are a daughter, Donna L. McCain and husband, James, Sr. of Pamplin, VA; two grandchildren, James C. McCain Jr. and Michael S. McCain, both of Stroudsburg; two sisters, Elva Panza and Norma Hoffner both of Stroudsburg; three brothers, Lloyd Schuler, Clair Schuler and Ronald Schuler all of Stroudsburg; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Gladys Schuler and Jean LaBar; and five brothers, Arthur Schuler Jr., Charles Schuler, Harold Schuler, Kenneth Schuler and Ernest Schuler.
Services were held on Thursday, December 3, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg;
Rev. Jennifer Miller officiating. Burial followed at Laurelwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Quilts of Valor Foundation (www.qovf.org) or to United Service Organizations (USO) (www.uso.org).
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved