Betty Lorraine Marsh
03/16/1985 - 11/21/2020
Betty Lorraine Marsh, 91, formerly of Stroudsburg, died early Saturday morning, November 21, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Manor in Hamilton Township where she was a resident since September 2019. She was the widow of Donald L. Marsh who died March 16, 1985.
Born on March 30, 1929 at home in Neola, she was one of thirteen children to the late Arthur and Verna (Butts) Schuler and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
She was a seamstress and worked for several blouse factories in Stroudsburg and Wind Gap..
Betty was a member of the Analomink United Methodist Church; the I.L.G.W.U.; and the W.I.B.C.
She was an avid bowler and in her later years crocheted caps and scarves for deployed military, and lap robes for nursing homes and VA facility residents.
Surviving are a daughter, Donna L. McCain and husband, James, Sr. of Pamplin, VA; two grandchildren, James C. McCain Jr. and Michael S. McCain, both of Stroudsburg; two sisters, Elva Panza and Norma Hoffner both of Stroudsburg; three brothers, Lloyd Schuler, Clair Schuler and Ronald Schuler all of Stroudsburg; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Gladys Schuler and Jean LaBar; and five brothers, Arthur Schuler Jr., Charles Schuler, Harold Schuler, Kenneth Schuler and Ernest Schuler.
Services were held on Thursday, December 3, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main St., Stroudsburg;
Rev. Jennifer Miller officiating. Burial followed at Laurelwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Quilts of Valor Foundation (www.qovf.org
) or to United Service Organizations (USO) (www.uso.org
).
