Betty M. Palkow
12/31/2019
Betty M. Palkow, 88, of Scotrun, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital Monroe Campus in Stroudsburg. She was the loving wife of the late John R. Palkow, Sr.
Born in Newark, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Viola (Cueman) West.
Betty worked as a cashier for Walmart in Mount Pocono, and was very proud of the stars that she earned in her time there. She was a woman who loved reading the Bible, just as much as she loved driving. She was a devoted member of Living Hope Baptist Church in Tannersville, and had a strong faith in God.
She is survived by her sons; John R. Palkow Jr and wife Sue of Surprise, Arizona, Victor A. Palkow of Scotrun, Thomas G. Palkow and fiancé Linda Bethel of Lithopolis, Ohio, and Kenney J Palkow and fiancé Melissa Sutton of Fleetwood; daughters, Virginia A. Kostas of Erlanger, Kentucky, Christine M. Genthner of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, and Darlene Littleford and husband Chris of Scotrun; grandchildren, Desiree, Theresa, Tabie, DeAnna, Julianna, Christopher, Evan, Adam, Bridget, Tabitha, Teri Lynn, and Kyler; great-grandchildren, Jimmy, Jaxon, Jason, Atticus, William, Aric, Meagan, Dominick, Freya, and Astrid.
A service will be held at 7:00pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Bolock Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. A viewing will be held from 4:00 until the time of service. Burial will follow on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Arlington Cemetery in Kearny, New Jersey.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020