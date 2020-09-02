Betty McDermott
08/31/2020
Betty (Devine) McDermott was the bravest woman ever. She fought for things she believed in, her faith, her values and her friends and family. Everyone who knew her experienced her generous heart, her sense of humor and her quick wit. Betty died peacefully on Monday, August 31st, 2020.
Betty met the love of her life, Jack McDermott, when they were 15 years old. They were married 5 years later and spent the next 59 years inspiring others with their love. Together they raised five children who survive her, Pam, John, Tom, Michelle and Beth. They have 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Jack and Betty have taught all who knew them what it means to love someone truly and fiercely in sickness and in health, in good times and bad, and for richer and poorer. The last seven years have tested them, but through it all, their love has only gotten stronger.
Betty led a full and active life. She gave back to the community in many ways. Both she and Jack served as Eucharistic ministers and Pre-Cana instructors at St. Francis of Assisi in Astoria, NY because of their deep faith and strong love. She also ran the lunch program at the parish elementary school. When they moved to East Stroudsburg, PA in their retirement, Betty worked with the Women's Club organizing fundraisers for local women's shelters and other charities. In her spare time, Betty loved going to plays both on Broadway and in the Poconos. She loved puzzles of all kinds and was an avid reader. Her book club was once featured in the New York Times Magazine because she invited local college students to join and its cross generational quality made it unique.
Anyone who knew Betty knew that she had a wicked sense of humor and a sharp wit. Most of our favorite memories involve all of us laughing around the table with her. Her quick wit and sly humor often made us laugh so hard our sides would hurt and tears would stream down our cheeks. She was fiercely loyal and could be brutally honest. Betty saw the best in the world and those in it She supported her friends and family unconditionally in all of our decisions whether or not she fully agreed with us - and she was never afraid to share her opinion. She was our rock. Sometimes she was quiet in her support and sometimes she was very loud. At no point in any of our lives did we doubt her love for us.
Loving someone with Alzheimer's means you have to experience a series of long, painful goodbyes. The last one is still the hardest. Betty fought to stay with us for as long as she could. Even as her memory faded, she kept her humor and her spirit. She was brave and open and loving until the very end. Watching this disease take someone who was our rock from us was painful. The only way to prevent others from this pain is to find a cure, so we ask that in lieu of flowers, please make donations in Betty's honor to the Alzheimer's Association
Services will be at Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home at 27 Washington Street, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 on Friday September 4th. 2-4 pm and 6-8pm. Online condolences may be made on lantermanallenfh.com
