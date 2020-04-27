|
Betty Santa Roman-Carreras
4/25/2020
Betty Santa Roman-Carreras passed away on Saturday April 25, 2020. She was the widow of Jose Carreras. Born in Lajas, Puerto Rico she was the daughter of Dominic and Luisa (Otero) Roman. Betty was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 20 years and prior to that she resided in the Jersey City, New Jersey area.
She is survived by a daughter Sandra M. Medina and her husband Emilio of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. and 2 sons: Richard Carreras of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. and Jose Carreras of Pensacola, Fl.; 4 grandchildren: Betty Jo Reyes, Dusty (Gino) Reyers, Marissa Carreras and Bradley Carreras; and 2 great grandchildren: Decarlo J. Ward and Jaydon Ward.
Private family funeral services will be held on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360. Burial will follow in the Tannersville Union Cemetery Tannersville, Pa.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020