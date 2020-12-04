1/
Beverly A. Foelker
1945 - 2020
Beverly A. Foelker
12/10/1945 - 11/23/2020
Beverly A. Foelker, 74, of Stroudsburg, PA passed away Monday, November 23rd, at Pleasant Valley Manor, Stroudsburg, PA.
Beverly was born in East Stroudsburg, PA on December 10, 1945, a daughter of the late John and Jane (Smith) Foelker.
Beverly was employed as a professional transcriptionist at the former General Hospital of Monroe County, Pocono Orthopedics, Medical Associates, and Coordinated Health. She was a 1963 graduate of Stroudsburg High School. Beverly enjoyed traveling and going to New York City.
She was a member of Stroudsburg Presbyterian Church Stroudsburg, PA.
Beverly is survived by cousins and friends She was preceded in death by a half-brother John Foelker, Jr.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James B. Gaffney Funeral Home, Bangor, PA.

Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James B. Gaffney Funeral Home Donna L. Gaffney, Supervisor - Bangor
314 S. First Street
Bangor, PA 18013
(610) 588-4522
