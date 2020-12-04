Beverly A. Foelker

12/10/1945 - 11/23/2020

Beverly A. Foelker, 74, of Stroudsburg, PA passed away Monday, November 23rd, at Pleasant Valley Manor, Stroudsburg, PA.

Beverly was born in East Stroudsburg, PA on December 10, 1945, a daughter of the late John and Jane (Smith) Foelker.

Beverly was employed as a professional transcriptionist at the former General Hospital of Monroe County, Pocono Orthopedics, Medical Associates, and Coordinated Health. She was a 1963 graduate of Stroudsburg High School. Beverly enjoyed traveling and going to New York City.

She was a member of Stroudsburg Presbyterian Church Stroudsburg, PA.

Beverly is survived by cousins and friends She was preceded in death by a half-brother John Foelker, Jr.

Services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James B. Gaffney Funeral Home, Bangor, PA.



