Beverly D. Beck
05/08/1926 - 02/28/2020
Beverly D. Beck, 93, formerly of East Stroudsburg, went home to be with her Lord on February 28, 2020. She was born on May 8, 1926 in Kingston, PA. She was the daughter of the late Hazel and Elliott Davies of Kingston, PA. Beverly graduated from Kingston High School and Wyoming Seminary Dean School of Business in Kingston. She and her husband, Russell Beck, moved to East Stroudsburg in October of 1959. She was employed by the E.S. School District and Pocono Medical Center.
Beverly was a member of the E. Stroudsburg United Methodist Church, serving on many boards, teaching Sunday School, and also working part-time in the church office. She was previously married to the late Russell K. Beck. She is survived by Robert Beck and wife, Kathie, of Horsham, PA., Nancy Beck Buciarski and husband, William of Altamonte Springs, FL., David Beck of Plainville, MA, Gregory Beck and wife, Renee of Johns Creek, GA.; 7 grandchildren, Daniel and Matthew Beck, Jared Buciarski, Kristi and Tayler Beck, Jacob and Kyra Beck; and great grandchildren, Ryan, Emma and Addi Beck.
Relatives and friends will be received by her family after 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 until the time of her Memorial Service at 1:00 PM at the East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church 83 S Courtland St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301. Her interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to the East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church at the above address.
Schneider Funeral Home
431 North York Road, Hatboro
schneiderfuneralhome.net
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020