Beverly G. Foley04/21/1989 - 11/07/2020Beverly G. Foley, 83, of East Stroudsburg, passed away Saturday morning, November 7, 2020, while under hospice care in her home. She was the widow of Donald Edward Foley who died April 21, 1989.Born on March 7, 1937 in East Stroudsburg, she was the daughter of the late Garland C. and Marjorie E. (Turner) Bogert.She was a 1955 graduate of East Stroudsburg High School and lifetime resident of Monroe County. Bev was recruited out of high school by Bell Telephone (later AT&T) where she worked until 1989; and then from 1989 to 2002 she and her son, Brian, owned and operated the family business, Bogert Brothers Exxon in East Stroudsburg.Bev was a member and past president of Acme Hose Ladies Auxiliary for many years; a member of East Stroudsburg Ladies Auxiliary for over fifty years; and a member of East Stroudsburg United Methodist Church and the Bell Telephone Pioneers.She was an avid NASCAR fan having attended Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500 races; and was also a pet lover. Her oatmeal cookies and rice pudding will be missed greatly by her family.Surviving are three children, Brian Foley and wife Cindy of East Stroudsburg, Brenda Roeber and husband Richard of East Stroudsburg, and Dale Foley and wife Kelly of Stroudsburg; two grandchildren, Ryan Roeber of East Stroudsburg and Rebecca Roeber of Indiana; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Private services will take place at the convenience of the family with burial at Prospect Cemetery.The family would like to thank Home Instead Senior Care and St. Luke's Hospice for their care and concern during Bev's final weeks.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Animal Welfare Society of Monroe (AWSOM), P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.