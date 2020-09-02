Beverly Joyce Smale08/30/2020Beverly Joyce "Gram" Smale, 83, a lifelong resident of East Stroudsburg, passed away on Sunday August 30, 2020 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono. She was the wife of the late Robert Donald "Pop" Smale Sr, who died June 29, 2019. Born in East Stroudsburg the daughter of the late Francis and Berneda (Strunk) McCarthy.Prior to her retirement, she worked as a Procurement Agent for the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Park. She was an avid Bowler and was in leagues at Sky Lanes.Gram's family was the most important to her and she was the proud of those left to cherish her memory, they include her children, Robert Smale Jr., Richard Smale and his wife, Lucille, Renee Shoobe and her husband, Brian, and Regina Schoener and her partner Mike Eckert; grandchildren, Laura Krajca, Savannah Shanley, Sarah Shoobe, Amanda Smale, Jessica Smale, Anthony Crawn, Robert Herbst and his wife, Lisa, Kevin Gallagher and Matthew Herbst; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Rileigh, Isabella, twins Isabelle and Lola, Aubri, Noah, Grace, Jasmine, Jalisa, Jordan, Arianna, Marshall, Christian and Layla.She is also survived by her siblings Linda, Sandra, Barb and Joe; and her beloved dog Misty.She has been preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter, Jennifer Martinez, and her siblings Jack, Rose, Lil and Bertha.There will be a viewing on Friday September 4, 2020 from 9:00am until the time of the services at 12:00 noon at the Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg with Rev Sherry Blackman officiating. Burial will follow in the Prospect Cemetery, East StroudsburgIn lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Beverly's name to the Delaware Water Gap National Park, 3 Walpack Flatbrook Road, Columbia, NJ 07832Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home401 N. 5th Street, Stroudsburg