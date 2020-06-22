Bianca Yapaola
1930 - 2020
Bianca Yapaola
7/4/1930 - 6/19/2020
Bianca "Blanche" Rosario Yapaola, 89 of East Stroudsburg, Pa passed away June 19,2020 surrounded by her beloved children and grandchildren.
She was born to the late Antoinette & Aniello Merola in Cuccaro Vetere, Italy on July 4, 1930. Bianca came to the United States at the age of 17. She embarked in Naples on the Vulcania on April 3, 1948 and arrived at the port of Ellis Island April 13, 1948. She was a factory worker making lamp shades. She was united in marriage to the late Gabriel F. Yapaola on October 28, 1956.
A mother and homemaker, Bianca loved cooking for her family. She was known to invite friends, neighbors and children's friends over to feed them her Italian meatballs in gravy (Sauce). Her children's friends remember those simple times and Bianca's meatballs to this day. She was a kind, caring and loving woman. She was an example of love, affection and sacrifice.
Bianca is predeceased by her loving husband, Gabriel F. Yapaola, and her son, Marc A. Yapaola. She is survived by her four children, CarolAnn Shanahan of East Stroudsburg, Pa; Joseph Yapaola and his wife Christine of Hackettstown, NJ; Joann Gericke and her husband William of Bangor, Pa and Ann-Marie Guerra and her husband Alberto. Twelve loving grandchildren, Autumn, Jonathan, Kimberly, Matthew, Craig Matthew, Melissa, Shanna, Michaelene, Vanessa, Chloe, Anthony and Nicholas and two great grandchildren, Ridley & Kaden. She is also survived by her sister, Annette Lamp of Florida.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Bianca to Spring Village at Pocono- Personal and Memory Care, 329 East Brown Street, East Stroudsburg, Pa., 18301. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at the Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ, 07840. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, 11:00am at St. Mary's Church of the Assumption, Hackettstown, NJ. Interment will follow at the Union Cemetery, Hackettstown, NJ. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.cochranfuneral.com.
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street, Hackettstown
cochranfuneral.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Cochran Funeral Home
JUN
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church of the Assumption
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Funeral Home
905 High Street
Hackettstown, NJ 07840
(908) 852-3361
