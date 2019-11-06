|
|
Boleslaw "Bolek" Kornatowski
11/04/2019
Boleslaw "Bolek" Kornatowski, 91, of Henryville, died Monday, November 4, 2019 at home. He was the loving husband of the late Jadwiga "Heidi" Kornatowska, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. Born in Stepan, Poland, he was the son of the late Berek and Fayga (Shnyder) Krychman.
Boleslaw, whose birth name was Solomon (Shlomo) Krychman, was a Holocaust survivor. His testimony is available through the SHOAH foundation for Holocaust survivors. At the age of 13, he was orphaned and surviving alone in the Polish woods for a year and a half before being rescued by heroic nuns. His story is a testament to the human will to survive, and his life is an example of strength and determination to rise above all obstacles. He was truly a remarkable man, the last of his generation.
He worked for Singer Company in the 1970's and 1980's, and patented two inventions in the improvement of the sewing machine. Later on, he worked for Lockheed Electronics company.
He is survived by a son, Peter Kornatowski and his wife, DeAnna, of Spokane, Washington; daughters: Anna Cohen of Henryville; and Eva Hogan and her husband, William, of Henryville; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside blessing service, followed by entombment at 2 p.m. Friday, November 8 at Laurelwood Cemetery, Bryant Street, Stroudsburg.
Boleslaw donated to various charities throughout his life, and he would be happy to have memorial donations made to any veterans' charities, childrens' charities, or Israeli charities.
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019