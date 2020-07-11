1/
07/10/2020
Bonnie L. "Bon Bon" DeVore, 63, of Kunkletown, and formerly of Gilbert, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, in her son's home in Roseto.
She was the wife of the late Andrew J. "Jack" DeVore.
Born in East Stroudsburg, she was a daughter of the late Marvin James Counterman and the late Marion L. (Nylus) Harrison.
She was of the Methodist faith.
Bonnie loved bingo and enjoyed anything outdoors, especially camping and going to the beach. She was a member of Joey's Eagles, a cancer survivor group.
Bonnie is survived by two sons, Michael Torrey Jr. of Stroudsburg, and Justin Counterman of Roseto; four daughters, Becky Fish of Kunkletown, Angela Borger of Kunkletown, Maria Khan of Stroudsburg, and Ayla DeVore of Kunkletown; a brother, Robert Counterman of Jim Thorpe; three sisters, Linda Bush of East Stroudsburg, Beverly Wood of Philadelphia, and Dorothea Reichard of Jim Thorpe; 14 grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Counterman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209 Brodheadsville, where a viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Gilbert Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kresge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 25, Brodheadsville, PA 18322.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, PA 18322
kresgefuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
