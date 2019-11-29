|
Bonnita J. "Bonnie" Strunk
3/2/1939 - 11/27/2019
Bonnita J. "Bonnie" Strunk, 80, of Stroudsburg, died early Wednesday morning, November 27, 2019, while under hospice care in her home. She was the widow of William R. Strunk who died October 3, 2009.
Born on March 2, 1939 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Mildred (Deibert) Renninger and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
She worked as a pharmacy technician at CVS in Stroudsburg until 1992 when she retired to be a stay at home grandma.
Bonnie was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Stroudsburg and the Order of Amaranth; and she enjoyed making crafts and knitting.
Surviving are three children, Wendi Strunk Freeman and partner Adam Knecht of Pocono Pines, Jodi Kline and husband Ed of Flemington, NJ and Randi Strunk and wife Jodie of East Stroudsburg; four grandchildren, Wendy Kline-Sheehan and husband Joseph, Kyle Freeman and wife Tara, Ryan Freeman and Shawn Kline; a sister, Jacquie Renninger of Stroudsburg; and two cousins, Debbie Rotenberger and Lugene Castellano.
Services will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to VALOR Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 315, Brodheadsville, PA 18322 or AWSOM (Animal Welfare Society of Monroe), P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019