Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Bonnita J. "Bonnie" Strunk


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnita J. "Bonnie" Strunk Obituary
Bonnita J. "Bonnie" Strunk
3/2/1939 - 11/27/2019
Bonnita J. "Bonnie" Strunk, 80, of Stroudsburg, died early Wednesday morning, November 27, 2019, while under hospice care in her home. She was the widow of William R. Strunk who died October 3, 2009.
Born on March 2, 1939 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Russell and Mildred (Deibert) Renninger and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
She worked as a pharmacy technician at CVS in Stroudsburg until 1992 when she retired to be a stay at home grandma.
Bonnie was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Stroudsburg and the Order of Amaranth; and she enjoyed making crafts and knitting.
Surviving are three children, Wendi Strunk Freeman and partner Adam Knecht of Pocono Pines, Jodi Kline and husband Ed of Flemington, NJ and Randi Strunk and wife Jodie of East Stroudsburg; four grandchildren, Wendy Kline-Sheehan and husband Joseph, Kyle Freeman and wife Tara, Ryan Freeman and Shawn Kline; a sister, Jacquie Renninger of Stroudsburg; and two cousins, Debbie Rotenberger and Lugene Castellano.
Services will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to VALOR Clinic Foundation, P.O. Box 315, Brodheadsville, PA 18322 or AWSOM (Animal Welfare Society of Monroe), P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -