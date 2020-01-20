|
Brad Leon Chasse
01/19/2020
Brad Leon Chasse, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his home in Pocono Lake. Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Eleanor (Klein) and Robert J. Chasse.
He owned and operated Able Auto Clinic in Roselle, New Jersey for 25 years before moving to the Pocono Mountains 23 years ago. Brad opened Safeguard Home Inspections, and took pride in his work every day. He was an avid outdoorsman and thoroughly enjoyed gardening, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Brad was of Catholic faith and attended St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Pocono Pines.
He is survived by his daughter, Vanessa Barry of Blakeslee; partner, Patricia Quinn of Bayonne, New Jersey; sister, Janis Noviello of Roseto; uncle, Peter Klein Sr. of Cranford, New Jersey; and grandchildren: Jack Robert Barry and Samuel Chase Barry of Blakeslee; along with many nieces and nephews he loved dearly. In addition to his parents, Brad was preceded in death by his sister, Lynn Koromi.
There will be a viewing from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 22 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Reverend Father Sean Carpenter will conduct a blessing service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, January 23 at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia, New Jersey.
