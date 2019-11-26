|
Bradford Youngken
10/12/1934 - 11/22/2019
Bradford "Brad" Youngken age 85 of Spring Hill, TN formerly of the Poconos passed away November 22, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Born in Scotrun, PA to the late Robert Youngken and Ethel "Buchman" Youngken of Scotrun, PA.
He was a loving father and husband and is survived by his wife of 23 years Constance "Connie" (Smith) Youngken, 3 children Bode Youngken and his wife Monica of Huntsville, AL; Brandi (Youngken) Tomanio and her husband John of Harvest, AL; Britney Youngken of Somerville, AL; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; his brother Charles Youngken of East Stroudsburg, PA and his wife Gretchen; sister-in-law Jane Youngken of Scotrun, PA and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother D. Arthur Youngken of Scotrun, PA.
He was a graduate of Pocono Mountain High School and a Veteran of the U.S.M.C serving during the Korean War from 1953-1956. He Retired from the Bell Telephone Company in 1995 after 40 years. He was a member of the St. John's Luthern Church in Scotrun, PA, a member of Telephone Pioneers of America, Pocono Ski Club and participated in the Osprey project in 1986. Brad was a lover of Cars, Animals, Golf and Road Trips.
Memorial Services will be held in the Poconos at a later date.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019