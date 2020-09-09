1/
Brenda Beulah Fraunfelter
1944 - 2020
3/9/1944 - 9/6/2020
Brenda Beulah Fraunfelter, 76, of Stroudsburg, died Sunday, September 6, 2020, while under hospice care in her home. She was the widow of Charles R. Fraunfelter.
Born on March 9, 1944 in East Stroudsburg, she was the daughter of the late Donald T. and Alberta B. (Slutter) Besecker. She lived in Stroudsburg for most of her life until moving to Ackermanville where she lived for fifteen years before moving back to Stroudsburg.
She worked as a department manager for over 29 years at Instrument Specialties and Laird Technology in Delaware Water Gap.
Brenda enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Saturday Night Mixed league.
Surviving are two children, Timothy Granville of Stroudsburg and Kathy Quinn of Forest City; a step son, Scott Fraunfelter and wife Bobbi of Bangor; four grandchildren, Shannon Quinn, Danielle Quinn, Travis Fraunfelter and Ryan Fraunfelter; and her greatest joy, her great grandson, Charlie Fuller.
There will be a viewing on Friday, September 11, from 6:00 to 8:00PM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. The graveside service will be at 11:00AM Saturday, September 12, at Keller's Cherry Valley Cemetery.
Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to twenty five people; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Keller's Cherry Valley Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
