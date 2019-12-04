|
Brenda J. Reagle
10/6/1947 - 12/2/2019
Brenda J. Reagle, age 72 of Polk Twp., Kunkletown passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, December 2nd at home.
Brenda was the loving wife of William H. Reagle. They celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary of December 14, 2018.
She was born in Easton, PA on October 6, 1947, daughter of the late Elbert and Gertrude (Heller) Fluck.
Brenda had worked as a Manager at the Rite Aid Drug Store in Brodheadsville for 25 years, until retiring in 2012.
She was a member of the Pleasant Valley Assembly of God Church in Brodheadsville.
We have been blessed with the presence of Brenda in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband: William; her children: William G. Reagle and his wife Shannon of Gilbert and Dawn M. Hart and her husband James of Monroeton. She was the loving grandmother to her three grandchildren: Kayla Tolan, Zach Reagle and Eric Reagle who lovingly called her Nanna.
She is also survived by a sister: Beatrice Wandzilak and her husband John of Tamaqua.
A Memorial service will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 14th at the Pleasant Valley Assembly of God Church in Brodheadsville with Pastor Scott Carver officiating.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Saturday, December 14th from 12 PM until time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made In Loving Memory of Brenda J. Reagle to the: (Monroe Unit), 2158 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019