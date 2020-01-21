|
Brett M. Lee
9/11/1981 - 1/19/2020
Brett M. Lee, 38, of East Stroudsburg, died Sunday, January 19, 2020, at home. He was the husband of the late Elisa Caffese Lee who died January 7, 2020.
Born on September 11, 1981 in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of Thomas P. and Darlene M. (Harris) Lee of Stroudsburg, and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
He formerly worked for East Stroudsburg Borough and currently was employed by Brodhead Creek Regional Authority in Stroud Township.
Brett was a member of the East Stroudsburg Fire Department and Pine Lodge Sporting Association.
In addition to his parents, surviving are: a brother, Christopher Lee and wife Rebecca McFarland Lee of Northern Virginia; two nieces, Campbell and Charlotte Lee; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Clark Funeral Home to help defray expenses.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020