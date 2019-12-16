|
Brian K. Shaller, Sr.
01/05/1963 - 12/14/2019
Brian K. Shaller Sr., 56, of New Ringgold, died Saturday December 14, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Coaldale. He was the husband of Jean (Keller) Shaller. They celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary on October 11, 2019. He was employed as a field technician with Sick Inc. Sensor Intelligence, Minneapolis, MN. Previously, he worked in the same capacity with Accu-Sort, Telford, PA. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of Gordon, of Kunkletown, and the late Joanne (Lythgoe) Shaller. He was of Methodist faith. He spent his childhood in Mountainhome and graduated from Pocono Mountain High School. He served in the US Army. Brian was more than an avid fly fisherman. He was passionate about fly fishing and tying his own flies. Surviving in addition to his wife and father are a son, Brian Jr., and his wife Jennifer, of Catasaqua; daughter, Sarah Shaller, of Allentown; sister, Karen, wife of Glen Winzenburg, of Arlington, VA; grandson, Christopher; nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Hartman Funeral Home. Friends and family may call on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Contributions may be made in his name to Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Inc., P.O. Box 695, LaPlata, MD 20646. Please indicate Kunkletown-PA Program on check memo. Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Rte. 309, New Ringgold.
