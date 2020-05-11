|
|
Bruce H. Bayer
5/6/2020
Bruce H. Bayer, 69, of Cresco, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest in Allentown.
Born in Jamaica Queens, New York, he was the son of the late John and Loretta (Reiderer) Bayer.
Bruce graduated from Thomas Edison High School in Queens, New York. Following high school, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served during Vietnam. During his working career, Bruce worked as a computer programmer.
He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Bayer-Hull; sons: Brian Bayer, Michael Bayer, Timothy Bayer, Robert Bayer, and John Bayer; sisters: Marilyn Strauch; and Audrey Cupolo; friend and caregiver, Evelyn Pirro; and 11 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date; private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Rd, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 11 to May 12, 2020