Bruce L. Shook
1/4/2020
Bruce L. Shook passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at his residence in Chesterbrook, PA. He was 83 and formerly lived in Dumont, NJ. Mr. Shook worked as a printer for over 40 years. He served as a US Navy Corpsman in the early 1950s. Bruce was a member of the Dumont Volunteer Fire Department in Dumont, NJ during the 1960s and 1970s. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Born in Strousburg, PA on October 28, 1936, he was a son of the late William M. and Lillian (Heater) Shook; and the husband of the late Marguerite (Marzullo) Shook, who passed away in January, 2019. They were married for 63 years and enjoyed their favorite pass time of exploring Amish Country together. Surviving is his loving family including two sons, Bruce Shook and his wife, Laura and Joseph Shook and his wife, Carol; five grandchildren: Eric, Benjamin, Jessica, Kimberly and Gregory; one great-granddaughter, Eleanor; and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by seven siblings.
Funeral services and interment will be private.
Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA.
