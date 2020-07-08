Bruce Raymond Burke
7/3/1957 - 7/1/2020
Bruce Raymond Burke, age 62 of Reeders, Jackson Township, Stroudsburg passed away on July 1, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was surrounded by his family and their love until his final moments, and his loving wife of 38 years, Sherry, held his hand until the end. Bruce was a man who could go up against anyone - or anything - that faced him in life, yet what anyone who knew him would tell you first is not how tough, strong or stubborn he was - and he was - but his open, generous heart. He was always first and foremost someone who genuinely cared. Everyone knew that Bruce was the kind of man you could go to for anything - whether that was a conversation partner, a helping hand, or most often, a true friend. His sense of humor was infectious and he would constantly share stories of his children, observations on life, and blunt common sense with anyone who cared to listen.
Bruce was a hard-working, committed, and relentlessly loving father and husband. His family was the most important thing in the world to him and he would and did everything for them. He leaves a giant void - one none of us can fill. Men like him seem hard to find these days. He was born in Jersey City, NJ on July 3, 1957, the son of the late Joseph Raymond and Edna Mae (Gilbert) Burke. Bruce worked as a maintenance mechanic at Heico Chemicals (now Vertellus Specialties) in Delaware Water Gap for 33 years. He was an active member of St. Mark's Community Lutheran Church in Appenzell, where he served for years on the Property Committee and Church Council. Bruce was a leader for many years with Boy Scouts of America Troop 80 in Reeders, coached local youth sports, and could always be found at the Annual Appenzell Picnic handing out baseballs to throw at old-timey milk bottles or passing you a cold A-Treat soda from the ancient wooden troughs filled with hand-chipped ice taken right from the lake at winter. Bruce knew that little details matter - and that newer is definitely not always better. Sometimes the old ways of doing things were best.
We give thanks as we remember Bruce, and how his love and presence has shaped our lives. He loved his family deeply, and through life's ups and downs, joys and sorrows, laughter and tears, Bruce was always there for those he loved. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife: Sherry Lynn (Burton) Burke of Stroudsburg; his children: Bradley Burke and his wife Kim of Downingtown; Brittany Burke of Stroudsburg, and Brandon Burke of Buffalo, NY. He was the loving grandfather to his 8-year old grandson: Liam Burke of Downingtown. Bruce is survived by two brothers: Robert Burke and his wife Sandi Hughes of Newton, NJ and Elihu Burke and his wife Carole of Stanhope, NJ; and one sister: Barbara deSzendeffy and her husband Michael of Mesa, AZ. He also was blessed to love eight nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister: Deborah Burke.
We will never be able to thank Bruce for all he did. He worked hard days and long hours for 40 years, and still managed to be at every game, recital, and little thing his children ever did. He shared his joy, love, and humor with everyone he met. He will be missed by so many. We are all poorer for his absence, and his boots will never be filled. He knew and taught what was important - and was an example of how each of us should strive to live.
A Memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In honor and loving memory of Bruce, donations may be made to St. Mark's Community Lutheran Church Love Fund, P.O. Box 146, Reeders, PA 18352 or blood donations may be made to the American Red Cross.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements. www.gowerfuneralhome.com
Gower Funeral Home
Route 209, Gilbert gowerfuneralhome.com