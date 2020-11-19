1/
Bryan L. Silva
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bryan L. Silva
11/18/2020
Bryan L. Silva, 35, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Stroud Township, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
Born in Morristown, New Jersey, he was a loving son of Leonel and Carol (Beckner) Silva of Glen Gardner, New Jersey.
Bryan graduated from Stroudsburg High School in 2004. He later moved to Kentucky where he worked at Derb E-Cigs in Louisville. In addition to working, Bryan enjoyed gaming.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Alexander Silva of Salina, Kansas; sisters: Connie Weist and her husband, William of Tobyhanna; and Kimberly Silva of Glen Gardner, New Jersey; brother, John Ianuzelli and his wife, Michele of Malone, New York; maternal grandmother, Irene Beckner of Fairmont, West Virginia; and several beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, November 22 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Dr. Catherine Thayer will perform a service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home Crematory

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved