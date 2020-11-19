Bryan L. Silva

11/18/2020

Bryan L. Silva, 35, of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Stroud Township, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Born in Morristown, New Jersey, he was a loving son of Leonel and Carol (Beckner) Silva of Glen Gardner, New Jersey.

Bryan graduated from Stroudsburg High School in 2004. He later moved to Kentucky where he worked at Derb E-Cigs in Louisville. In addition to working, Bryan enjoyed gaming.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Alexander Silva of Salina, Kansas; sisters: Connie Weist and her husband, William of Tobyhanna; and Kimberly Silva of Glen Gardner, New Jersey; brother, John Ianuzelli and his wife, Michele of Malone, New York; maternal grandmother, Irene Beckner of Fairmont, West Virginia; and several beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, November 22 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Dr. Catherine Thayer will perform a service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.

Bolock Funeral Home Crematory



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store